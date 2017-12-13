PCC: PSE-PDS merger OKd; Goldilocks ruling next

Antitrust regulators have approved the Philippine Stock Exchange’s (PSE) plan to merge with the Philippine Dealing System (PDS) and expect to soon rule on the SM Group’s plan to acquire bakeshop chain Goldilocks, officials said on Tuesday,

“[A] decision was arrived at which essentially effectively cleared the [PSE-PDS] transaction from PCC’s end,” commissioner Johannes Benjamin Bernabe said in Philippine Competition Commission briefing in Makati.

“In so far as PCC is concerned, we have already cleared the transaction. That is something we have cleared at the end of phase one,” he added.

Noting that bond and trading platforms are normally merged in other countries, Bernabe said the “situation with PSE and PDS is unique. PSE is the only equity exchange platform that we have. On the other hand, PDS is also unique because it is the only bond exchange platform that we have.”

The PSE already has a majority stake in PDS but the P2-billion merger has been held up by issues with corporate regulators.

Also yesterday, PCC Commissioner Stella Quimbo said the anti-trust body was finalizing an extended review of the Goldilocks deal.

“We are currently undergoing phase two review for the acquisition of Goldilocks by the SM Group. We are nearing the 60th day so we should be able to hopefully close this soon,” Quimbo said.

Under PCC rules, phase one reviews have to be finished within 30 days. If a more comprehensive study is warranted, officials move to a phase two review that should not exceed 90 days.

“A potential concern has to do with how SM will relate to competitiors of Goldilocks,” Quimbo noted.

A statement of concerns has already been sent to the SM group and Qiumbo said the PCC was also interviewing competitors about the matter..

SM, she said, must guarantee that Goldilocks competitors will not be barred from its malls nor be put in “worse locations.”

The SM Group has been given until December 14 to respond.