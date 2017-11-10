PCC pushes mobile number portability

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) is pushing for the introduction of mobile number portability (MNP) that will allow consumers to keep their contact numbers even if they change their telecommunications provider.

The adoption of MNP would give consumers the power of choice when the service of their telecommunications provider is poor.

MNP has long been available in many countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, United States, Malaysia and Singapore.

“One of the benefits of competition is to have choices, and mobile number portability is a clear example of having a choice in telco service without having to give up one’s long held numbers,” PCC Chairman Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

“In this age when a person’s phone number is considered part of one’s identity, changing numbers can sometimes mean lost opportunities, access, or connections. If MNP is in place, a person can retain one’s number without hav-ing to worry about that,” he added.

Balisacan said MNP will give consumer the option to switch to other telecom companies.

“Consumers should want to stay in a network because of good service and not just because they want to keep their longstanding numbers. When disgruntled consumers want to bolt to a new or another network provider, having MNP in place means people are not prisoners of the network simply because they want to keep their dig-its,” he said.

“MNP will remove a huge obstacle to switching from one service provider to another, perhaps even to a new one, which then opens the telco market to more competition” he added.

The PCC pushed for the inclusion of the MNP system in Senate Bill 1237 during a public hearing on Tuesday by the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs.