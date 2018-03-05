PCC raises merger review threshold to P2B

THE Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has raised the compulsory notification threshold for corporate mergers and acquisitions to P2 billion to reflect the country’s inflation and economic growth.

The anti-trust body on Monday released Memorandum Circular (MC) 18-001 which mandates that the new threshold is being raised from the existing P1 billion to P5 billion for size of person and P2 billion for size of transaction effective 15 days upon publication of memorandum circular.

The size of person refers to the value of assets or revenues of the ultimate parent entity of at least one of the parties, while size of transaction refers to the value of the assets or revenues of the acquired entity.

This means that parties to new merger and acquisition transactions shall notify the PCC when the aggregate annual gross revenues or value of the assets of at least one of the acquiring or acquired firm directly and indirectly exceeds P5 billion, and when the transaction value exceeds P2 billion.

MC 18-001 also establishes the automatic adjustment of the threshold annually beginning March 1, 2019 based on the official estimate of the nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of the previous calendar year, rounded up to the nearest hundred millions.

“The adjustment stems from various considerations, including the size of actual notifications to date, the country’s economic growth, overall inflation, and efficient use of the Commission’s limited resources,” PCC Chairman Arsenio Balisacan said.

“The annual adjustment based on nominal GDP growth ensures that the thresholds maintain their real value over time and relative to the size of the economy,” he added.

The anti-trust body said it would continue to monitor notifications and revisit the threshold level periodically to ensure it responds to changes in the capital markets and the economy.

To date, a total of 152 notifications—equivalent to 134 transactions—have been received by the PCC. Of the total, 125 transactions have secured the body’s approval, worth a combined amount of P2.25 trillion, while others are in different stages of review.

“Adjusting the thresholds requires a delicate balance to make sure that it’s not too low as to create an undue burden on business, and that it’s not too high that transactions with potential anticompetitive effects in the market evade the scope of antitrust reviews,” Balisacan said.

The PCC is a government-owned body mandated to review mergers and acquisition transactions, originally valued at P1 billion and above prior to this new memorandum circular, to ensure competition in the market. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS