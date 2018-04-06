PCC: Uber should still be available past April 8

Uber’s services should remain available beyond April 8 despite its acquisition by rival Grab, the Philippine Competition Commission said on Thursday.

“We will impose that the Uber and Grab apps will continue to operate beyond April 8 and they will be operating independently,” PCC Commissioner Stella Quimbo said in a statement.

Grab has previously said that rides booked after April 8 should be done under its own platform following last week’s announcement of the acquistion, which involves all of Uber’s Southeast Asian operations.

The deal has raised regulatory concerns across the region and the PCC has initiated a review as Grab’s virtual monopoly would likely restrict competition and affect consumers.

The PCC said Quimbo’s statement was only an interim measure and not yet a final decision.

Grab, for its part, said both commuters and drivers could face problems as Uber had effectively exited the Southeast Asian market.

“The interim measures, depending on what they are, would possibly affect the moving of drivers to Grab if they are still operating on the Uber platform,” Cu said.

“This also poses certain risks as Uber mentioned, even if the app is on … [there would be no]support in case there are any issues on the Uber app, in case there is any pricing discrepancy, refunds…,” he added.

Uber’s Asia Pacific Chief Business Officer Brooks Entwistle said Uber had no intention of continuing its business in the region.

“From a business standpoint, Uber has exited eight markets in Southeast Asia as of last Monday. Now I look after 10 markets instead of 18. Our funding is gone. Our people are gone. We don’t intend to come back to these markets,” Enwistle said.

PCC Chairman Arsenio Balisacan said the anti-trust body was hopeful of reaching a decision during a hearing today.

“There are many ways to skin the cat. You do not know if what you heard is the only way and that is the focus of this hearing, to find what the other options are,” he said.