PCCI, GGAPP ink governance deal

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and Good Governance Advocates and Practitioners of the Philippines (GGAPP) have signed an agreement to develop and implement a program promoting good corporate governance.

“The agreement aims to introduce and promote ethical business and professional conduct, particularly to small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” said PCCI, an institutional training provider accredited by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PCCI will hold on April 4 a seminar on corporate governance and issues including data privacy, cybersecurity, and digitization.

The association supports competitive Philippine enterprises in partnership with the government, local chambers, and other business groups.

GGAPP members come from listed companies, public sector, and other organizations who aim to promote and help develop good governance practices.