PCCI hopes for quick project implementation

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) expressed hope that the government’s infrastructure projects would be implemented immediately after President Duterte signed the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act on December 19.

This law exempts those earning P250,000 annually or less from paying income taxes. It, however, raised taxes on fuel, vehicles and sugar-sweetened beverages, as well as excise taxes on mining and tobacco.

Revenues from the measure are expected to reach P120 billion, 70 percent of which would be alloted for the government’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.

“The additional tax revenue will be able to sustain the key socioeconomic pillars of the President, such as infrastructure, education and social benefits [for]our men in uniform,” PCCI President George Barcelon said in a text message.

“Hopefully, land and air infrastructure projects [would be]implemented as judiciously, without delay or cost overruns, to address our competitiveness with other [Southeast Asian] countries,” he added.

Barcelon also said that, while low-income taxpayers would have a bigger take-home pay, which would result in increased spending and, thus, further boost the economy, other sectors would have to prepare for higher production costs.

“The manufacturing and logistics sector will have to be more efficient in dealing with [the]higher cost of energy and transportation,” he added.