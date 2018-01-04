PCG postpones retrieval operation on ‘MV Mercraft’

Amid protocols to continue being on the lookout for missing bodies from the MV Mercraft, the Philippine Coast Guard said it has postponed diving operations because of bad weather in the area.

The MV Mercraft, carrying 251 passengers, sank in the waters of Polilio and Quezon islands last December over heavy rains and strong winds, the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) has reported.

Six bodies were retrieved from the vessel.

“The PCG cannot conduct diving operations due to big waves and rough seas prevailing in the area. As of today, there are 244 survivors, six missing and a casualty,” it said on Thursday.

The PCG said it is continuously conducting shore and foot patrols in the area and advised local fishermen to be on the lookout for any sightings of the missing persons.

Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has called for an immediate investigation among concerned government agencies implementing safety nets and preventive measures.

REICELENE N. IGNACIO