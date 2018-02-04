PCG in Southern Negros to get 18 narco dogs

BACOLOD CITY: Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) stations in Negros Occidental and Siquijor will get 18 additional narcotics-sniffing dogs this year as part of their efforts to prevent transport of prohibited drugs and illegal related activities.

Lt. Cmdr. Jimmy Oliver Vingno, Coast Guard Bacolod District Station chief, over the weekend said the sniffing dogs are among the 300 K-9 dogs being programmed for purchase this year.

Currently, Coast Guard Bacolod has six bomb- and narcotics-sniffing dogs deployed to major ports in Negros Occidental, including those at the BREDCO and Banago, San Carlos and Escalante ports.

The San Carlos port has been identified as the entry point of illegal drugs from Cebu to Negros Occidental.

Last week, the Coast Guard, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Iloilo and Negros Occidental Police Provincial Offices seized 913.5 grams of suspected shabu from a Silay couple at the Dumangas Port in Iloilo.

Jose Alberto Pinaga and his live-in partner, Maebelle Belmonte, of Barangay Mambulac, Silay City, were in transit from Batangas to Caticlan via a roll-on roll-off vessel, on their way to Negros Occidental, when they were arrested during a buy-bust at the Dumangas Port.

Vingno said the additional K-9 dogs for Negros Occidental will be also deployed to other major ports of the province.