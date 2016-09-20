PCKDF rowers ready as PH hosts twin meets in Palawan

Fresh from its successful campaign in the World Dragonboat Festival in Moscow, Russia, the Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragonboat Federation (PCKDF) team will compete in the Asian Dragon Boat Championship and International Club Crew Championship slated on November 11 and 12 in Puerto Prinsesa, Palawan.

“This is the first time the Philippines is hosting such a big event – because it will combine two events in one place – the 2016 Asian Championships and International Club Crew championships,” said PCKDF President Jonnee Go on Tuesday at the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at Shakey’s Malate.

“This is huge for us because we want to promote the tourism of our country and we want to showcase how Filipinos are really good in paddling sport,” added Go.

Go said that 45 PCKDF athletes would compete in the prestigious tournament.

The Philippine team will be up against powerhouse Asian teams including Iran, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, and Singapore as well as contingents from Germany and United States.

“Asian countries are also very tough competitors when it comes to dragon boat,” Go added.

National head coach Len Escollante, on the other hand, believes that the good chemistry among her wards will work to their advantage in the tournament.

“We are very familiar with each other so have a great teamwork,” Escollante said.

Recently, the PCKDF team won three golds, one silver, and two bronze medals in the World Dragonboat Festival in Moscow, Russia.