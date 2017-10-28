PCL tourney fires off Oct 29

The Philippine Councilors League (PCL) Luzon Island Golf Tournament will unfold today at the Southlinks Golf Club in Daang Hari, Las Piñas City.

Advertisements

The golf-for-a-cause event is open to the public with a P3,500 entry fee inclusive of lunch, green fee, raffle and give away.

Registration starts at 5:30 a.m. while the sequential tee off is from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Competition format is a System 36 mode of play.

Organized by the PCL, the tournament aims to fund various community projects as well as support the upcoming PCL Luzon Island Congress.

For reservations, contact tournament director Jeffrey Bernaldez at 09478999541 or 448-6648.