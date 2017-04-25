PCSO AAC Propitious Corporation holds first STL draw in Rizal

And the first STL winning combination in the Province of Rizal is 35 and 1!

The very first draw of the Expanded Small Town Lottery (STL) in Rizal was successfully conducted on April 7, Friday, at exactly 10 a.m. at the 2nd floor of Star Valley Plaza Mall, Ortigas Avenue Extension, Cainta, Rizal.

The STL draws in Rizal are being run by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Authorized Agent Corporation (AAC) Propitious Corporation.

The event started with a mass officiated by Father Alexander Balatbat followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony which officially declared the opening of the new STL Draw Court in the province.

In attendance were Propitious Corporation officials—Directors Emilio Dela Paz 4th and Quiterio Marcos, Treasurer Tomas Chanyungco and Corporate Secretary Jose Sta. Ana.

Pre-draw procedures were performed to ensure the integrity of the machines and the STL balls being used during the actual draw.

The weighing of balls and machine inspections were done by the STL Draw Board of Judges—Paolo Archelis Santos as chairman, together with Ruby Santiago, Jose Peralta, and Wilfredo Sulit, under the supervision of PCSO Rizal Branch Manager Reynaldo Carbonel, with the assistance of Draw Master Christopher Oligane. Also present were two draw team staff from Propitious— Randy Del Rosario and Mario Pulido.

Propitious Corporation, the AAC of PCSO for the STL operations in Rizal, covers once city and 13 municipalities which serve as STL Stations in the area.

The PCSO encourages the public to patronize the STL, which is the only legal numbers game in the country and ensure that their support will come a long way in helping the public through Serbisyo, Trabaho at Laro!