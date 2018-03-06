PCSO accepts STL applications for CamSur

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is now accepting applications for prospective bidders of Small Town Lottery (STL) for the provinces of Camarines Sur and Bohol as it suspended the acceptance of new applications elsewhere in the country.

Applications for both provinces will be open until March 23, 2018.

Alexander Balutan, PCSO General Manager, said the board cancelled the franchise of Everchance Gaming Corp. and PF3 Games and Entertainment Corporations to operate STL in Camarines Sur and Bohol for violating the implementing rules and regulations set by PCSO and failure to meet presumptive monthly retail receipts.

Interested parties may file their application at the Office of the Assistant General Manager for Branch Operations, or call 706-7571 or email at stl-smg@pcso.gov.ph) at the PCSO main office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

Balutan said the agency will fasttrack the process of bidding to prevent illegal numbers game operators from putting up jueteng which was happening in Camarines Sur and Bohol, according to reports.

“When there’s no legal operator, illegal operators come in. When they take root, they will be more difficult to stop,” Balutan said.

“Illegal gambling operators and their local government protectors are out to discredit the STL program of the PCSO, but we will not allow them to succeed,” he added.

Balutan said the charity agency will continue to expand the program and hike earnings for the benefit of the public.

There are 81 Authorized Agent Corporations (ACCs) fully operating in different provinces and cities nationwide.

The PCSO increased STL collections to an average of P1.8 billion a month this year, compared to P20 million to P25 million in daily STL revenues from 18 provinces in the past years.