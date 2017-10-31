PCSO affirms suspension of release of P513-M in employees benefits, allowances

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Tuesday that it had suspended the release of “questioned benefits and allowances” of its officials and employees as early as September.

In a statement, PCSO Chairman Jorge Corpus and General Manager Alexander Balutan said that the order to stop the releases was in compliance with the September 1, 2017 directive of the Office of the President.

“The present management of PCSO complied to suspend and stop immediately the releases or grant of these questioned benefits to its officials and employees in compliance with the directive of the Office of the President effective Sept 1, 2017,” the PCSO said.

PCSO made the clarification after the Commission on Audit, (COA), in its 2016 Annual Financial Report, showed the PCSO releasing more than P518 million worth of authorized bonuses and allowances.

Based on the COA report, the state-run institution granted its officials and employees P151 million in Christmas bonuses, P123.8 million in education assistance bonuses and grocery bonuses amounting to P71 million in 2016.

PCSO also released P60.27 million in weekly draw allowances, P27.5 million in hazard pay, and P23.3 million in revenue performance incentive pay.

COA said the releases were made despite the P1.2 billion worth of allowances from the previous years that the agency has yet to settle.

“The questioned benefits given to PCSO employees have been part and parcel of the monthly and yearly benefits of the PCSO officials and employees for more than twenty years,” Corpuz and Balutan said in a statement.

They added that the benefits were duly covered by various approvals from the previous administrations, including former President Corazon Aquino’s.

The PCSO officials also made it clear that the various COA notices of disallowances issued against the questioned benefits were not yet final because they have been subjected to appeals and remained pending before the various regional and offices of auditing body.

PCSO also assured the concerned parties and the public that the agency would continue to abide by the directive of the Office of the President.

“On the other hand, we completely trust that this issue will be settled judiciously and fairly by observing the appeals mechanisms laid down under the COA rules of procedures,” the PCSO officials added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA