PCSO aid benefits 300K

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) under its new leadership was able to provide medical assistance to more than 300,000 Filipinos nationwide and it is expected to help more this year, according to its General Manager Alexander Balutan.

Balutan said the PCSO is hoping to increase its funding allocation for medical assistance this year to be able to help more Filipinos who are in need of help.

“We shall be purchasing better ambulance units this year to improve the government’s health services delivery system all over the country,” he added.

The PCSO distributed 406 ambulances in 2016.

A total of 319,091 Filipinos nationwide benefited from the medical assistance program of the PCSO during the first eight months of the administration of President Rodrigo Dutere.

But aside from assistance for medicines and medical supplies, the PCSO also has medical and dental missions, institutional partnership program, endowment fund program, milk feeding program and out-patient services program lined up for this year.

Balutan said the number of beneficiaries of the PCSO in the past eight months is 27.7 percent higher than the number of beneficiaries in 2015 which was at 249,751.