PCSO also assists in battling brain tumors

When the first signs and symptoms struck, Pamela Perillo of Tondo, Manila was still in high school and she just dismissed the symptoms as a normal migraine or vertigo and even learned to live with the chronic headaches.

“Hindi ko po siya dati pinapansin kasi akala ko normal na sakit na ulo lang siya, kasi pag umiinom naman ako ng paracetamol, nawawala naman agad yung sakit,” said Pam, who was then a 26-year-old bartender at a five-star hotel in Makati.

The headaches were becoming worse through the years and she decided to find out what was really wrong last January with a series of tests, including a comprehensive examination of her eyes. Again, all the results came back clear.

“I had myself checked, but the doctor just gave me headache medicine. When the symptoms persisted, I went to an ophthalmologist, but he also said it was just vertigo or migraine, so he just gave me headache medication,” Pam said.

Finally, she underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) last February and she finally discovered the reason for her frequent headaches: a high-grade glioblastoma multiforme, or a brain tumor.

Brain tumors

Doctors say there are multiple grades of gliomas, and glioblastoma, sometimes referred to as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Grade 1V, is the most aggressive type and the most malignant.

However, there have been instances of patients who have lived normal lives decades after their surgical removal of tumor, so Pam immediately underwent surgery to remove the tumor in her brain on February 6.

But the brain surgeon was not able to remove the mass as it was very deep. “Tissue lang po ang natanggal nung first surgery para sa biopsy lang po,” Pam said, referring to right frontal craniotomy biopsy on February 7.

She subsequently underwent excision of the right extraaxial mass on February 20 and her surgeons were able to remove a 7cm mass from her brain. But Pam had to stay in the hospital for a month.

Pam was told to undergo seven cycles of chemo- and radiation therapy to make sure the tumor will not return. She has already completed the first cycle of chemotherapy and radiation.

Help from social media

Pam will rest for a month before her second cycle of treatment, but between her surgeries and chemotherapy, she and her family have to deal with the cost of her treatment.

Although she did have a job, Pam is just like many cancer patients who have had to spend millions just to survive, so her best friend, Divine Pineda, made an appeal through social media by creating a Facebook page, named “Fund Raising for Pam Brain Tumor-Lymphoma,” to raise funds for her treatment.

When her alma mater learned of her situation, the St. Stephen Alumni Association rallied to her cause and helped raised money for her operations and hospital confinement.

Family and friends also rallied to raise funds for her treatment, particularly the alumni association headed by Rose Tan and Charles Dy, and Martina Lao, who had secretly paid for her schooling since she was in third grade.

The reality of treatment cost

But the battle still has ways to go and Pam will need much more.

According to data from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), chemotherapy is the second most requested assistance with 12,754 cases all over the country in the first quarter of 2018.

The agency has already spent P488, 199,469.73 so far this year, compared to the P364, 975,248.70 spent for 9,979 cases last year.

The cost of cancer treatment is so serious that the PCSO has even had to limit assistance to those seeking help for chemotherapy bills.

Straining the limits

PCSO Charity Assistance Department Manager Rubin Magno said the PCSO has had to limit financial assistance to chemotherapy patients because of the growing number of patients. In the first quarter alone, there has been a 24.55 percent increase in cases.

“For private patients, we give 40 percent (of total treatment cost). For six cycles, we can give three to four cycles. We give more at government hospitals, 90 to 100 percent ang binibigay namin depending on the case rate,” Magno said.

Magno said they have to do this because they are helping an average of 400 patients (all illnesses) a day, excluding patients from partner hospitals all over the country through the At-Source-Ang-Processing (ASAP) program.

“We are also affected by the new tax reforms that increased documentary stamp taxes from 10 percent to 20 percent,” Magno added.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said they have tried to implement measures to increase the funds they are giving to cancer patients to alleviate the burden of patients, but it all depends on availability of funds.

Still, Pam has been getting help from the PCSO, like other cancer patients.

“Malaking pasasalamat ko sa PCSO, kasi hindi talaga namin kakayanin. Nagpapasalamat ako dahil mayroong PCSO,” said Pam’s 63-year-old father Fernando, who patiently goes through the usually long queues at the PCSO to ask for assistance.

Meanwhile, the help Pam has been getting from her family, friends and the PCSO has inspired her to continue the fight against her disease and considers herself lucky because of the love and support from the people around her.

“I really miss going to malls with my friends because I have to limit visits to public places to avoid contracting an infection. But I understand that this will for the better,” Pam said.

BY LIZ LAGNITON