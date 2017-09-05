PCSO backs National Grand Derby

And they’re off for the PCSO National Grand Derby Race!
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) upheld its commitment to support the horse racing industry in the Philippines as it backed the National Grand Derby held at the Sta. Ana Park Philippine Racing Club in Naic, Cavite on August 20.
It was a triumphant afternoon for the horse Son Also Rises with its jockey Val Dilema, horse owner BC Abalos Jr. and trainer CC “Jojo” Angeles when it led the PCSO National Grand Derby Race.
The proceeds from the derby will serve the beneficiaries of Diabetic Centre for Underprivileged Filipino Children and Adolescents, Incorporated (DCUFCAI). This non-profit organization aims health care assistance and educates kids and teenagers how to control diabetes and live a healthier lifestyle.
Further, it gives underprivileged Filipino children and adolescents affected with diabetes access to adequate and affordable diabetic health care.
“We are also encouraging other non-government organizations (NGOs) with health care advocacy to partner with PCSO. As everyone knows, charity is the heart of PCSO,” Rhodora Villanueva of DCUFCAI expressed.
“We also thank PCSO for the unwavering support and trust to NGOs like us, taking care of the health of the Filipino people,” she added.
BY JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY ERICSON DELOS REYES
