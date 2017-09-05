PCSO backs National Grand Derby

And they’re off for the PCSO National Grand Derby Race!

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) upheld its commitment to support the horse racing industry in the Philippines as it backed the National Grand Derby held at the Sta. Ana Park Philippine Racing Club in Naic, Cavite on August 20.

It was a triumphant afternoon for the horse Son Also Rises with its jockey Val Dilema, horse owner BC Abalos Jr. and trainer CC “Jojo” Angeles when it led the PCSO National Grand Derby Race.

The proceeds from the derby will serve the beneficiaries of Diabetic Centre for Underprivileged Filipino Children and Adolescents, Incorporated (DCUFCAI). This non-profit organization aims health care assistance and educates kids and teenagers how to control diabetes and live a healthier lifestyle.

Further, it gives underprivileged Filipino children and adolescents affected with diabetes access to adequate and affordable diabetic health care.

“We are also encouraging other non-government organizations (NGOs) with health care advocacy to partner with PCSO. As everyone knows, charity is the heart of PCSO,” Rhodora Villanueva of DCUFCAI expressed.

“We also thank PCSO for the unwavering support and trust to NGOs like us, taking care of the health of the Filipino people,” she added.

(From left) Great Wall, Salt and Pepper, Son Also Rises, Pinay Pharoah and Pinagtipunan at the start of the race Son Also Rises leads the course to win the PCSO National Grand Derby Race (From left) Jockeys JB Hernandez, FM Racquel, AP Asuncion, Val Dilema and MM Gonzales (Front row) PCSO Racing Committee headed by Vice Chairman Desoto Tupaz (second from right) with members Daniel Valmonte, Arnel Casas, Reynaldo Empremiado and Orlando Malaca together with beneficiary Diabetic Centre for Underprivileged Filipino Children and Adolescents, Inc. headed by Allen Richard Villanueva (second from left) and their representatives. (Back row, from left) Jockey Val Dilema, horse trainer CC ‘Jojo’ Angeles and Melvin Villegas representing horse owner BC Abalos Jr.

BY JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY ERICSON DELOS REYES