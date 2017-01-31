PCSO brings charity and fun at NCMH

BY ROSELLE DELA UMBRIAL AND PHOTOS BY EUGENIO DARCY GERONIMO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has been known for its charitable programs like the Individual Medical Assistance (IMAP), Ambulance Donation, Medical and Dental Mission, Medicine Donation and others benefiting millions of Filipino people, barangays, local government units (LGUs), government hospitals, private and non-government organizations (NGOs).

Through the efforts of the Corporate Planning Department, PCSO made the season of giving extra special by conducting an outreach program at the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) titled “Bringing Charity and Fun at NCMH” in Mandaluyong City on December 7, 2016. It was held at the Zonta Pavillion of the institution wherein patients ages 18 years old and below joined the fun and witnessed the gift brought by PCSO.

The highlight of the activity was the turnover of four brand new 60-inch Smart televisions and four DVD players donated by PCSO for the benefit of geriatric and adolescent patients of NCMH.

On behalf of PCSO General Manager Alexander F. Balutan, Ms. Agnes S. Ibera, Chief of Public Relations& Corporate Communications Division of the Corporate Planning Department led the turn over ceremony.

The equipment were received by Dr. Regienald A. Afroilan, Head of Pavillions 5 and 8. It was witnessed by Dra. Irsa Ducusin, Junior Consultant of Shangrila Pavillion, Ms. Riza Rhodora A. Amistos, Chief, NCMH Medical Social Services and the personnel of PCSO and NCMH.

In the message given by Dr. Afroilan, he was very thankful to PCSO for choosing the institution to be the recipient of the Agency’s 2016 outreach program. He was also grateful for the unending generosity of the Agency. He mentioned that PCSO and NCMH have been partners for many years but this was the first time that PCSO visited the institution.

The event was a successful one. Everybody was happy especially the adolescent patients of NCMH to whom the program was intended. Truly, “The best feeling of happiness is when you are happy because you’ve made somebody else happy.”

The PCSO Outreach Project is an annu­al program of the Corporate Planning Department of PCSO that aims to provide opportunities for PCSO employees to directly engage in health advocacy projects, thus, realize shared awareness and involvement as a responsibility.