PCSO CAD conducts consultation dialogue with partner hospitals

BY ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA

A PCSO team from the Charity Assistance Department headed by Manager Rubin Magno visited the Province of Capiz to conduct orientation and dialogue with partner hospitals on the implementation of PCSO Desk/ At Source Ang Processing (ASAP) on April 6 at the San Antonio Resort, Baybay, Roxas City, Capiz. They were joined by Capiz Branch Manager Jeanette Lloyd and PCSO Aklan Branch Financial Management Officer John Martin Philemon.

Participants of the activity were representatives from the partner hospitals in the Provinces of Capiz and Aklan namely, Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital, Capiz Doctor’s Hospital, Capiz Emmanuel Hospital, Inc., St. Anthony College Hospital, Aklan Cooperative Mission Hospital, Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital, Ibajay District Hospital, Panay Health Care-MPC, Saint Gabriel Medical Center, Inc. and Saint Jude’s Hospital, Inc.

The orientation and dialogue aim to help partner hospitals understand the PCSO Desk/ ASAP system, its process and requirements, including the critical roles and responsibilities of partner health facilities in implementing the PCSO Desk/ ASAP. Facilitating the forum was CAD Institutional Charity Assistance Division Chief Jerusa Corpuz.

Desk/ ASAP is one of the programs of PCSO wherein the Agency partners with private and government hospitals who are willing to assist in the implementation of the IMAP by providing medical and health-related services.

The program also includes the provision of medicines for chemotherapy, hemodialysis and post-operative treatment to patients referred by PCSO at a discounted rate of 20-percent from the prevailing market retail price.

The ASAP system involves the putting up of PCSO Desk within the premises of partner health facilities to handle and evaluate requests for financial assistance from patients.