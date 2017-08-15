PCSO Chairman delivers message to ecstatic Bacolod South Rotarians

Exactly four months after gracing the affair of Rotary Club of Makati West as guest speaker, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz came face-to-face with Rotarians anew more than 700 kilometers away when he was invited as guest of honor and speaker in the 49th Induction of Officers and Turnover Ceremony of the Rotary Club of Bacolod South on July 16.

Held at Bar 21 Restaurant in Bacolod City, the Chairman was warmly welcomed by the officers and members. He was joined by Rotary District 3850 Governor Dr. Jundad Legislador who served as the inducting officer.

In his speech, Chairman Corpuz first congratulated the new set of officers led by the newly elected president Elena Gatanela. He also thanked Gatanela who invited him to be their guest speaker and for the opportunity given to him to be part of the occasion.

The Chairman reported the medical assistance and ambulances given to the Negros Island Region as well as the accomplishments and reforms implemented since the new Board took office.

He said that the Rotary Club of Bacolod South is commendable for the various community programs and projects it has been undertaking for the residents within the area.

“You see, PCSO is no different from the Rotary Club. The PCSO, being the primary charity provider of the government, continually follows the ethical standards in doing its business and unconsciously follows the four-way test of the Rotary Club that is Truth, Fair, Goodwill and Beneficial,” he said.

“PCSO, just like the Rotary Club, remains true to its mandate of carrying out a humanitarian mission of providing funds for health and welfare activities and projects nationwide; the PCSO’s charity programs remain fair to every Filipino; PCSO maintains goodwill and better network, not only among other government agencies but with private and non-government organizations like yours; and last but not the least, PCSO’s various projects will always be beneficial to the poor, the underprivileged and of course to the Government,” he added.

At the end of his speech, Chairman Corpuz encouraged everyone to patronize the legal numbers game products of PCSO.

“For every peso you spend in buying the PCSO game products, 30 percent of it automatically goes to our Charity. This way, your support to PCSO will go a long way in helping a lot of Filipinos all over the country,” he concluded.

As a gesture of appreciation for gracing the occasion, a plaque and a special token was given to Chairman Corpuz by the Rotarians of Bacolod South.