PCSO chairman holds dialogue with agents, inspects STL draw court

BY LEILA VALENCIA PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has pursued humanitarian goals and objectives by raising funds through the conduct of sweepstakes and lotteries since its establishment in 1935.

Speaking before PCSO partner lotto and lotto express agents from Cebu at the Bayfront Hotel on March 10, PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz expressed the agency’s gratitude to the 180 partner lotto agents who participated in the meeting for their continuous support to the game products of PCSO. He likewise acknowledged their valuable contribution in the funding of the various charitable programs and projects of the agency.



Issues raised by the participating agents during the meeting included the proliferation of illegal number games in Cebu, the role of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the fight against illegal numbers game and the P20 lotto price.

Chairman Corpuz also mentioned the expansion of the Small Town Lottery (STL), which is the only legal numbers game in the country and its role in PCSO’s revenue generation of more than P27 billion in 2017.

“Without a doubt, the Philippine Lottery is indeed improving the lives of millions of Filipinos. So keep playing the lotto — not only do you have a chance to be a millionaire but you are giving to charity as well,” said Corpuz.

On the same day, right after the dialogue with the partner lotto agents, Chairman Corpuz and the rest of the PCSO team went to Mandaue City for the inspection of the Small Town Lottery (STL) draw court owned by the First Golden Fortune Leisure, Inc.

FGFLI is one of the PCSO Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs), endorsed to conduct STL in their areas of operations.