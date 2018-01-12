PCSO chairman resigns — Palace

Friday, January 12, 2018
    PHILIPPINE Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz has resigned from his post because of “health reasons,” President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said on Friday.

    “This is to announce that Mr. Jose Jorge Elizalde Corpuz has resigned as Chairman and Member, Board of Directors, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office due to health reasons,” Roque said.

    “Mr. Corpuz, for the information of everyone, is not the person whom the President said he will fire for corruption,” he added.CATHERINE S. VALENTE

