PCSO Charity On Wheels

(Ambulance Donation Program)

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has made significant contributions to the government’s health initiatives. It has strongly influenced the health mobility and capacity of the health system of the country by providing ambulance units to qualified beneficiaries. This program has been responding to the needs of indigent patients for more than 20 years now.

Over the years, it has expanded its reach to various health facilities such as medical centers, regional, provincial, district, city or municipal hospitals, local government units, government agencies and private agencies performing health functions. The provision of emergency response and patient transfer continues to alleviate the quality of medical care in the country.

As of November 2016, PCSO donated a total of 1,503 ambulance units to beneficiaries from various provinces, hospitals, health institutions, state universities and other government agencies.

Out of 1,503 ambulance units, 418 were donated through the 60-percent-40-percent donation scheme—1,085 were donated without the beneficiary counterpart and the remaining 36 units were lent to Department of Health. Of the 81 provinces a total of 54 or 66.67-percent are recipients of ambulance from PCSO.

Undoubtedly, ambulances have a positive impact in developing a community’s health care system. A life-saving rapid response emergency service in rural and isolated locations can certainly save people’s lives. Hence, PCSO unceasingly performs its responsibility to make valuable contributions the health care continuum by providing the underprivileged patients from poverty-stricken areas in the country with emergency transport and equitable access to health care.

How to become a beneficiary of the Ambulance Donation Program

Requesting parties such as local government units (LGUs) must submit a letter of request to PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge E. Corpuz or General Manager Alexander Balutan, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, PCSO Head Office, Sun Plaza Building, 1507 Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

A justification for availing of the ambulance donation should also be submitted. This includes a brief background of the requesting LGU, example official name, title of the requesting party, name of the contact person, his official designation, name of office, mailing address and contact numbers. Likewise, a letter from the head of the Municipal Health Center should also be prepared that details the name of local health center facility where the ambulance unit will be attached to.

There is also a need to submit a copy of the resolution coming from either the local Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Council), Sangguniang Panlungsod (City Council), Sangguniang Bayan (Municipal Council), or Barangay (Village) that expresses the LGU’s intent to avail of the Ambulance Donation Program.

A 60-40-percent Ambulance Cost Sharing Scheme applies to first, second, and third class municipalities. PCSO requires a Certification of Availability of Funds from the provincial/city/municipal/barangay treasurer for the cost sharing of 40-percent of the total cost of the ambulance unit. On the other hand, the fourth, fifth, and sixth class municipalities are not included in the Cost Sharing Scheme.

National Government Agencies (NGA), Government Instrumentalities (GI) and Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCC) may also request for Ambulance units provided they submit additional requirements such as profile of requesting party and location map of domicile/place of operations and its contiguous areas.

As a supplementary requirement and to ensure efficient ambulance operations and seamless patient management from an initial incident to definitive care and recovery, the Agency also asks for the availability of emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) and driver from non-governmental organization, foundation, association and medical facilities.

Ambulance units are equipped with basic equipment like monitors, ventilators, medication and stretchers. Apart from sufficient experience in emergency assessment, management, intervention and transport of patients, requesting parties are also required to submit financial statement that would state provision for the allocation of necessary funds for the utilization, operation and maintenance of donated ambulance units. This will guarantee proper utilization of the unit in a variety of uncontrolled and disaster environments.