PCSO chief to employees: Prove detractors wrong

The new chairman of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office challenged PCSO employees to have an “open mind” on exposés and prove critics of the organization wrong during turnover of leadership of the office on Monday.

Public service, according to Anselmo Simeon Patron Pinili, is serving the people and serving them well.

“We should not be oppressive and think we are somebody… I think it will be our shield if we serve the people well,” Pinili said.

A retired general, he served under the Philippine National Police and was the head of the Office of the Special Envoy on Transnational Crime prior to his appointment at PCSO.

Pinili replaced Jose Jorge Elizalde Corpuz, a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sandigan” Class of 1982, who resigned for health reasons.

He said he serves at the pleasure of the President, whom “[w]e can defend… if we follow his marching order: to stop or end corruption.”

Moreover, Pinili added, he hopes that he would be “at par” with Corpus in managing the PCSO.

Corpuz, who was present during the turnover, revealed that after suffering a stroke two months ago, he suffered partial blindness (blind spot) that he had to choose his health and family over work.

“It’s nice to be alive. It’s very rare for a person like me to be given this privilege,” he said.

“Do not take your health for granted, it’s no joke! There will come a time it will hit you. It’s a life-threatening sickness. I realized what’s important now is health, life and family.”

Apart from thanking the PCSO leadership and its personnel for the support, he welcomed Pinili to the offfice and called for everyone to support him as well.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan also welcomed the appointment of Pinili, who is from Davao and a classmate from PMA Matikas” Class of 1983.