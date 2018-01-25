PCSO chief tells Cam to sue him in court

“FILE corruption cases against me in court!”

This was the challenge Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan gave PCSO director Sandra Cam, during the hearing on the amendment of the PCSO charter on Wednesday at the Senate.

Irked by corruption accusations of Cam, Balutan said, “I was in the service for 37 years, four months, survived more than 50 military operations, four ambushes and with an impeccable record, do not challenge me, I will not cower.”

Balutan, a retired major general, is a former vice commander of the Philippine Navy, and a multi-awarded marine before his stint as PCSO general manager.

Cam denied any interest in becoming the PCSO general manager, claiming President Rodrigo Duterte gave her specific orders when she was appointed member of the board of the agency.

“I am not interested on your seat, but I’m interested in your corruption…you have to use your head while I am there (PCSO),” Cam told Balutan.

Balutan said: “This is the first time somebody has accused me of corruption…If they have proof, then why don’t they file it in court.”

Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao urged the warring PCSO officials to settle their differences, citing the Gospel of Mark: “If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”

“Sayang, ‘pag hindi magkaisa, madami pa naman tayong natutulungan dahil sa PCSO (It’s a pity if there is no unity. The PCSO helps a lot of people),” he said.

Pacquiao is a member of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusements led by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who called the hearing on the proposed amendments of the PCSO charter.

Senate Bill (SB) 1470 or the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Act of 2017 authored by Lacson will allow the PCSO Charter to adapt to changing systems and emerging variations of lotteries and similar activities.

Under the bill, the primary mandate of the PCSO will be to raise revenues to fund health programs, medical assistance and services, and related charities of government.

The senator proposed that 75 percent of the charity fund will go to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., (Philhealth) for medical assistance to indigents, 15 percent to public hospitals and rural health care units and public health care facilities, 8 percent to the Department of Health for free medicine and medical equipment, 1 percent to the Department of Social Welfare and Development and another 1 percent to the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development.

PCSO to run after STL violators

PCSO officials told senators they would not hesitate to suspend or even cancel the licenses of all authorized operators of the Small Town Lottery (STL) scheme found violating the charity institution’s regulations.

“We are not tolerating that, and we will go after them,” Balutan told the committee, referring to erring PCSO Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs).

Balutan gave the assurance after resource persons from the Philippine National Police informed the committee that some AACs were using STL as a front for them to continue with their illegal numbers game operations.

Chief Supt. Emmanuel Luis Licup of the Southern Luzon police and Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino told the committee that individuals caught in the act of collecting bets for the illegal numbers game jueteng would use their STL identification cards to avoid arrest.

Camarines Sur Rep. L-Ray Villafuerte, who was present in the hearing, cited the firm Evenchance, which, despite having committed a number of violations, including allowing minors to place and collect bets outside authorized stations, was still allowed to operate.

Lacson raised the need for the PCSO to look into the STL operations, noting that the government could be losing P4 billion a month from uncollected revenues from the localized lottery.

Based on the senator’s estimates, illegal numbers games in the country were earning P200 million daily or about P6 billion a month before STL was introduced by PCSO.

Lacson said STL, which was supposed to combat illegal gambling, should earn the same amount.

PCSO has a total of 84 AACs remitting an average of P1.7 billion from STL operation monthly.

With a little more than a year as general manager, Balutan, together with Jose Jorge Corpuz, (who recently resigned as PCSO chair due to health reasons), the PCSO earned a record-high collection of P52,986,520.39 in lottery games, compared with P39,564,206.76 in 2016.

Duterte admits talking to Atong

Also on Wednesday, the President admitted that he had asked the help of gambling operator Charlie “Atong” Ang to clean up the PCSO amid reports of corruption in the agency.

Duterte made the statement following Ang’s admission at the Senate hearing that he and the President had a talk in Davao last year about the problems hounding the agency.|

“I called him up. I told him, ‘Atong, you are the number one gambler here in Davao. You control everything. Let’s not fool each other. You go to the PCSO, stop all illegal activities there and help the government,’” Duterte said.

Duterte recalled that he rejected Ang’s offer to set up jai-alai operations in Davao City “many years ago.”

