PCSO cited by KPM

Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz and General Manager Alexander Balutan received a Certificate of Appreciation for the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office from the Kabisig People’s Movement on July 24. Signed by KPM Chairman Daniel Guillen, PCSO was cited for its support to the successful “Kabisig Philippine Government Expo and Trade Fair 2017” held at the Trinoma Mall Activity Center on July 17 to 19. Photo shows CORPLAN Department Manager Jerusa Corpuz presenting the award along with PCSO CPD staff who manned the booth namely, Ericson Delos Reyes, Napoleon Miranda, Charlie Mahinay and Archie Sopenasky.