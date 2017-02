BY LAURA JACINTO

On January 6, 2017, the PCSO Medical and Dental Team headed by Dr. Mabel Vinteres, in coordination with the Sto. Niño Parish, conducted a medical mission to San Mateo residents.

The outreach activity was held at the basement of Sto. Niño Parish in Modesta Village, San Mateo, Rizal.

A total of 355 adults and children benefited from this activity. The PCSO Medical Mission Program provides basic healthcare service to depressed areas in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.