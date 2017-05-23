PCSO conducts medical mission in Pura, Tarlac

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office in collaboration with Sining at Gabay ng Buhay (Sinag) Foundation, Inc., conducted a free medical and dental mission at Pura Academy, Municipality of Pura, Tarlac on April 21.

The medical mission was requested in line with the 70th Foundation of Pura Academy where locals from the municipality had free medicines, medical, dental, and circumcision services from the local Rural Health Unit and PCSO.

Medical practitioner Mabel Vinteres headed the PCSO Medical Team consisted of doctors, dentists, nurses and pharmacists.

A total of 331 patients were served by the PCSO team during the event which started as early at 8 a.m. and concluded at 12 noon.

BY JUSTIN SANTOS AND PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS