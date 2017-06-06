PCSO continues implementation of charity programs in Mindanao

Living up to its mandate, the Phi­lippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) continues to implement its various medical and charitable programs nationwide as part of its commitment to alleviate the lives of Filipinos, especially in Mindanao.

On May 17, PCSO donated eight ambulance units to the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and another four ambulances to the Province of Sarangani on May 18.

Also on May 18, the Charity Assistance Department (CAD) initiated the first leg of its orientation and coordination conference for the PCSO Integrated Health for Overall Productivity and Empowerment (I-HOPE) Program, which provides easy access to the various charity services of the Agency. Representatives from Sarangani and Maguindanao attended the activity which was held in General Santos City.

On May 24, the second leg of the I-HOPE orientation and coordination conference was held in Zambonga City wherein representatives from Sulu pro­vince were present.



In coordination with the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC), PCSO identified four poorest provinces as priority areas for the initial implementation of the I-HOPE program namely Sulu, Maguindanao, Sarangani and Lanao del Sur.

On the other hand, PCSO is also scheduled to give a financial assistance of over P9 million for various medical equipment to the Philippine Navy in Davao City on May 31.

The PCSO Governing Board, together with its officials and employees, ensure that the agency will remain committed to deliver public services to the Filipino people in any part of the country whenever needed.