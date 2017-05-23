PCSO delivers health services to Laur residents

Hundreds of Laur residents benefited from the PCSO medical and dental outreach on April 24.

The PCSO medical and dental mission, held at the Laur Central Elementary School gymnasium, was in cooperation with the Municipality of Laur, Nueva Ecija for a string of activities marking its centenary on April 30.



Municipal Health Officer medical practitioner Juan Mabutas 3rd said that this mission is part of the activities of the town in celebration of their 100th year.

Municipal Mayor Alexander Daus expressed his gratitude to the PCSO Satellite Team headed by Mabel Vinteres for this mission.

“Napakalaking tulong para sa mga residente ng Laur ang ganitong serbisyo. Marami sa aking nasasakupan ang nangangailangan ng serbisyong medical na hindi kayang magpa-checkup at bumili ng gamot,” he said.



The PCSO Medical and Dental Mission program is a provision of free health services that targets socio-economically and geographically underserved communities.

BY LAURA JACINTO AND PHOTOS BY EUGENIO DARCY GERONIMO