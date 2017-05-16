PCSO donates 12 ambulance units

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan (third from left) and Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz (center, second row) led the turnover of 12 ambulance units to various local government units (LGUs) and non-government organizations NGOs on April 10.

Recipients were the Municipalities of Quezon, Quezon; Sto. Tomas, Pampanga; General Mamerto Natividad and Talavera, Nueva Ecija; Las Nievas, Agusan del Norte; and Bunawan, Agusan del Sur.



The government hospitals were General Cailles Memorial District Hospital, Pakil, Laguna; Siquijor Provincial Hospital and Lazi Medicare Community Hospital.

Non-government organizations (NGOs) were Philippine Marine Corps Headquarters, 1st Marine Brigade-Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; and Rotary Club of Lipa South, Inc., Lipa City, Batangas. Ifugao State University-Lagaw Campus also received a unit.

The turnover ceremony for the 12 ambulance units was held at the PCSO Head Office at Conservatory Building, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Recipients also had the chance to witness the live morning Lotto Draws at the PCSO Draw Court.

The PCSO Ambulance Donation Program aims to provide ambulance units to hospitals, health institutions, municipalities, provinces and city health offices in different priority areas.

LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTO BY ERIC DELOS REYES