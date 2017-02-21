PCSO donates 17 ambulance units to LGUs, NGOs and government hospitals

BY LEILA VALENCIA AND PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS

MANDALUYONG CITY: PCSO Chairperson Jose Jorge Corpuz, General Manager Alexander Balutan and Director Manuel Balite led the turnover of ambulance units on February 1 to local government units (LGUs) – Municipalities of Zamboangita, Negros Oriental; Milaor, Camarines Sur; Cabusao, Camarines Sur; Orani, Bataan; and Kianga, Ifugao; Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (BFCCCII), Bureau of Fire Protection Regional Office V-Legazpi City, Albay and government hospitals – Dr. Fernando B. Duran Sr. Memorial Hospital, Sorsogon City; Irosin District Hospital-Irosin; Vicente L. Peralta Memorial District Hospital-Catilla; Donsol District Hospital-Donsol; Salvador R. Encinas District Hospital-Gubat; Matnog Medicare Community Hospital-Matnog; Pantaleon G. Gotladera Memorial Hospital-Bulan; Magallanes Medicare Hospital-Magallanes; and Prieto Diaz Municipal Hospital and Mandaon Medicare Community Hospital in Masbate.

The turnover ceremony for the 17 ambulance units was held at the PCSO Head Office at Conservatory Building, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

Recipients also had the chance to witness the live morning Lotto Draw at the PCSO Draw Court.

The PCSO Ambulance Donation Program aims to provide ambulance units to hospitals, health institutions, municipalities, provinces and city health offices in different priority areas.