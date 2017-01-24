Wednesday, January 25, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»PCSO donates ambulance units to Lawaan and Datu Blah Sinsuat

    PCSO donates ambulance units to Lawaan and Datu Blah Sinsuat

    0
    By on Lifestyle

    BY LOWELA LUPISAN AND PHOTOS BY EDWIN LOVINO

    On January 12, Mayor Florencio Almeda Jr. of Lawaan, Eastern Samar and Mayor Raida Sinsuat of Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao received their respective ambulance unit from PCSO Chairperson Jose Jorge Corpuz and General Manager Alexander Balutan at the PCSO Head Office – Sun Plaza Bldg. Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Municipalities of Lawaan and Datu Blah Sinsuat were beneficiaries of the PCSO Ambulance Donation Program under the 100-percent scheme. The PCSO Ambulance Donation Program aims to provide ambulance units to hospitals, health institutions, municipalities, provinces and city health offices in different priority areas.

    (Left photo) PCSO Chairperson Jose Jorge Corpuz (second from left) handing over the symbolic key to Lawaan Mayor Florencio Almeda Jr. (center). Also in the photo are PCSO officers (from left) Legal Department Manager Anna Liza Inciong, Assistant General Manager for Administration Julieta Aseo and Assets and Supply Management Department Manager Reena YuminaYason. (Right photo) PCSO General Manager Alexander Blautan (second from left) with Datu Blah Sinsuat Mayor Raida Sinsuat (center). Accompanying Mayor Sinsuat are (from left) Councilor Datu Mohamad Sinsuat Jr., former Mayor Datu Marshall Sinsuat and Baisa Sinsuat.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply