PCSO donates ambulance units to Lawaan and Datu Blah Sinsuat

BY LOWELA LUPISAN AND PHOTOS BY EDWIN LOVINO

On January 12, Mayor Florencio Almeda Jr. of Lawaan, Eastern Samar and Mayor Raida Sinsuat of Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao received their respective ambulance unit from PCSO Chairperson Jose Jorge Corpuz and General Manager Alexander Balutan at the PCSO Head Office – Sun Plaza Bldg. Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Municipalities of Lawaan and Datu Blah Sinsuat were beneficiaries of the PCSO Ambulance Donation Program under the 100-percent scheme. The PCSO Ambulance Donation Program aims to provide ambulance units to hospitals, health institutions, municipalities, provinces and city health offices in different priority areas.