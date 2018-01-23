PCSO donates CT Scan machine to RMPH

With its mandate to raise funds for the country’s charity services through sweepstakes and lottery, one of the priority programs of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is to provide financial assistance to both government and private medical institutions for the purchase of medical equipment with the aim of rendering accessible and quality services to Filipinos, particularly those in the lower bracket of society.

To help upgrade the capabilities of government hospitals PCSO donated P29.9 million for the purchase of a CT Scan machine to Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital (RMPH) in Capiz on January 11 at the PCSO Head Office, Sun Plaza Building, Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City.

The 16-Slice CT Scan machine with Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) is engineered to generate the same high resolution in all three dimensions, allowing for multi-planar views of internal anatomical structures. Applications include CT Angiogtaphy for Stenosis and Aneurysm Evaluation (Aorta, Carotid, Cerebral, Coronary, Peripheral, Renal), Kidney Stone Evaluation and Orthopedic Evaluation.

The 16-slice CT Scan can perform services on the brain, sinuses, facial bones, neck soft tissue, neck, chest, PE chest, abdomen/pelvis, renal stone study, CT urogram, cervical spine, thoracic spine, shoulder, elbow, wrist, ankle, foot, 3D reconstruction, dental implant planning, CT bone densitometry and coronary calcium scoring.

Capizeños need not go to Manila or Cebu for CT Scan anymore with the installation of this machine at the provincial hospital.

GM Balutan encourages people to patronize PCSO’s lotto and STL (small town lottery) games as 30 percent of the amount generated from the games are set aside for charity service, plus the chance to become a new millionaire.

“Bawat taya, kawanggawa,” the PCSO chief stressed.

BY LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTO BY ARNOLD RAMOS