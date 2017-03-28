PCSO donates four ambulance units to Cebu Province

BY LEILA VALENCIA AND PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz led the turnover of four ambulance units to the recipients from the Province of Cebu (Municipalities of Aloguinsan, Tabogon, Daanbantayan, and Tudela).

The turnover ceremony was held at the PCSO Cebu Branch Office Ground, Cebu City on March 10. Present during the ceremony were PSWDO Assistant Department Head Evelyn Deguit, PCSO Assistant General Manager Julieta Aseo, Assets and Supply Department Manager Reena Yumina San Agustin, Visayas Department Manager Federico Damole and Cebu OIC-Branch Manager Glen Jesus Rada.

Chairman Corpuz said in his speech that the ambulance turnover is part of the agency’s “Ambulance Donation Program” to benefit more Filipinos. He encouraged the people of Cebu to patronize PCSO innovative games especially the Small Town Lottery (STL).

He reiterated that STL is the only legal numbers game in the country and its expansion is the response of PCSO to President Duterte’s marching order to eliminate illegal gambling and stop corruption.

The STL expansion also aims to increase the revenue of PCSO to more than P27 billion in 2017 from P4.7 billion in 2015 and P6.4 billion in 2016. The increase in revenue will generate more funds for the various health and charitable programs of PCSO.

Furthermore, 56 PCSO Provincial Branch Offices are now open in pursuit of its commitment to promote equitable medical assistance particularly to people from poor areas. Six more PCSO Provincial Offices will be opened in 2017 in Lanao Del Norte, Biliran, Catanduanes, Eastern Samar,

Ifugao and either in Sultan Kudarat or Davao Del Norte.