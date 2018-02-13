PCSO donates medicines anew to LGUs, NGO

Through its Medicine Donation Program, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has donated medicines anew to local government units (LGUs) and a civic organization in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for Universal Health Care coverage.

On February 1, the Office of Kabuntalan, Maguindanao Mayor Mary Jane Bayam, represented by Rajan Bayam, came to the PCSO Extension Office at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City to receive the medicines worth P50,000 for the municipality’s medical and dental missions to serve the underprivileged constituents.

Earlier on January 18, PCSO donated P50,000 worth of medicines to the Holy Infant Parish in San Antonio, Zambales. Same amount of medicines were received by the Municipality of Ibaan, Batangas for the local government unit’s medical and dental missions. Both were released at the PCSO extension office at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City.

Medicine Donation is one of the charity programs of PCSO that provides augmentation of the needed medicines to qualified government and non-government agencies enabling them to provide efficient and effective health care services.

LEILA VALENCIA AND ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS BY EDWIN LOVINO AND ARNOLD RAMOS