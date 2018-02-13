Wednesday, February 14, 2018
    PCSO donates medicines anew to LGUs, NGO

    Through its Medicine Donation Program, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has donated medicines anew to local government units (LGUs) and a civic organization in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for Universal Health Care coverage.

    (From left) PCSO staffer Denise Manio, Rajan Bayam from Office of the Mayor of Kabuntalan, Maguindanao and Medical Services Department personnel Joanne Alonzo

    On February 1, the Office of Kabuntalan, Maguindanao Mayor Mary Jane Bayam, represented by Rajan Bayam, came to the PCSO Extension Office at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City to receive the medicines worth P50,000 for the municipality’s medical and dental missions to serve the underprivileged constituents.

    Holy Infant Parish representative Licerio Jonn Gonzales (center) receives the donation by PCSO from Medical Services Department personnel Loren Christopher Dean Gilbas (left) and Joanne Alonzo (right)

    Earlier on January 18, PCSO donated P50,000 worth of medicines to the Holy Infant Parish in San Antonio, Zambales. Same amount of medicines were received by the Municipality of Ibaan, Batangas for the local government unit’s medical and dental missions. Both were released at the PCSO extension office at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City.

    Municipality of Ibaan, Batangas executive assistant Mary Rose Sauro (center) receives 50,000-worth of medicine for the town’s medical and dental missions

    Medicine Donation is one of the charity programs of PCSO that provides augmentation of the needed medicines to qualified government and non-government agencies enabling them to provide efficient and effective health care services.


    LEILA VALENCIA AND ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS BY EDWIN LOVINO AND ARNOLD RAMOS

