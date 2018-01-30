PCSO donates medicines to CLSU, Davao del Norte

In answer to President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for Universal Health Care coverage for Filipinos, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) through its Medicine Donation Program has donated anew to beneficiaries in Central Luzon and Mindanao.

Medical Services Department Manager Jose Bernardo Gochoco Jr. handed over the medicines to Arlene Ferrer, representative of Col. Honorato Ferrer (GSC) PA of the Central Luzon Agricultural College (CLAC) now Central Luzon State University (CLSU) High School Class 1958, on January 19.

Said medicines were allotted to alumni attending the Diamond Anniversary Reunion/Homecoming on January 20 and 21. CLAC surviving members have an average age of 76.

On the same day, Ruhan Savarias from the office of House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, received P20,000 worth of medicines also from Gochoco for residents of the 1st District of Davao del Norte.

The medicines were handed to the representatives at the PCSO Extension Office at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City.

PCSO’s Medicine Donation Program provides augmentation of needed medicines to qualified government and non-government agencies enabling them to conduct efficient and effective health care services in their respective areas.

BY ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS BY EUGENIO DARCY GERONIMO