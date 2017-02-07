PCSO donates medicines to Tigaon, CamSur

On January 19, 2017, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) through the PCSO Medicine Donation Program donated medicines to the Municipality of Tigaon, Camarines Sur at the PCSO Extension Office at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City.

Noli Torreja, representative of Tigaon Mayor Pamela Fuentebella received the medicines which will be used during their medical and dental mission for the residents of Camarines Sur.

The PCSO Medicine Donation Program aims to augment the needed medicines of qualified government and non- government agencies to enable them to implement efficient and effective health care services.

LEILA VALENCIA