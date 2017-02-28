PCSO donates medicines to various beneficiaries

BY LAURA JACINTO PHOTOS BY EDWIN LOVINO

On February 15, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Medical Services Department donated medicines to the Virgin of Carmen High School in Tiwi, Albay; Gusi Peace Prize Foundation; Barangay Gulod, District 5, Quezon City; and Panlalawigang Piitan Ng Nueva Ecija.

The turnover of medicines was held at the PCSO Pharmacy at the Lung Center of the Philippines and was facilitated by Nurse 2 Joanne Alonzo of the Satellite Division in the presence of the MSD staff Ma. Virginia Ricafranca and Soterto Miguel.

The PCSO Medicine Donation Program (in kind) provides augmentation of the needed medicines given to qualified LGUs, government agencies, non-profit organizations or associations committed to health programs and welfare services.