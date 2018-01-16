PCSO donates medicines to various organizations

The Philippine Cha­rity Sweeps­takes Office (PCSO) through its Medicine Donation Program (MDP) donated medicines to different organizations on January 9 at its extension office located at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City.

On hand to receive medicines worth P50,000 for the Bongabon National High School was event coordinator of the school’s Batch 1981, Elizabeth Mañalac. The medicines were to be used for their medical and dental mission to around 500 indigents coming from different barangays of the Nueva Ecija municipality.

Also receiving the medicines for Alpha Phio Omega La Paz Alumni Association (APOLAA) was organization president Marilyn Galang-Ansing for their medical and dental mission on January 14 in Barangay San Roque, La Paz, Tarlac benefiting 1,779 household members of the said barangay.

Likewise on the same date, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) received medicines for its Health and Wellness Fair as part of the 78th founding anniversary of the organization which includes free medical and dental checkup for its personnel, dependents and indigent residents of Sikatuna Village and neighboring barangays.

The Medicine Donation Program of the PCSO aims to provide augmentation of the needed medicines to qualified government agencies and non-government organizations engaged in health programs, projects and health care services.

LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS