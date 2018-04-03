PCSO donates P19M worth of medical equipment

Providing financial assistance to medical facilities (government and private) and other health institutions for the purchase of medical equipment with the end-view of rendering accessible and quality health services to indigent patients is one of the priority programs of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

To help upgrade the capabilities of government hospitals, PCSO donated checks to Luis M. Tirso Rivilla General Hospital, Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center and Philippine Red Cross Lucena City Chapter.

The beneficiaries – all reliable partners of the government in giving much needed medical and health services for the poor and disadvantaged patients – requested financial assistance from PCSO for the purchase of various medical equipment. Their requests were favorably endorsed by the Department of Health (DOH).

Luis Tirso M. Rivilla General Hospital (LTMRGH)

The amount covers the purchase of one unit each of Anesthesia Machine with Ventilator, Defibrillator, LED Operating Room Ceiling Light, Mobile Operating Room Light, Electrocautery Machine, Fetal Monitoring, Infusion Pump, Ultrasound Machine for Imaging, and Ultrasound Machine for Physical Therapy.

LTMRGH is currently operating a 25-bed capacity secondary government hospital, located in Paniqui Tarlac.

In a short interview, de Villa gladly expressed gratitude to PCSO, saying, “Maraming-mara­ming salamat sa PCSO at tinulungan ninyong magkaroon ng bagong medical equipment ang aming ospital. Maraming kababayan natin ang makikinabang sa tulong na inyong ipinagkaloob. Mabuhay ang PCSO!”

Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center (GABMMC)

GABMMC is operating at 150-bed capacity offering basic and specialty services under the City of Manila.

The grant in the amount of P8,800,000 will be used to purchase one unit Digital X-Ray Machine.

“Maraming salamat sa PCSO, maraming Manileño ang makikinabang sa inyong naitulong at nawa’y ipagpatuloy ninyo ang inyong hangaring makatulong sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan,” GABMMC medical directorLuisa Aquino expressed.

Philippine Red Cross-Quezon Lucena City Chapter

The amount granted to Philippine Red Cross will be utilized to purchase one unit each of Refrigerated Centrifuge, Plasma Freezer and Platelet Agitator.

Committed to provide quality life-saving services that protect the life and dignity especially of indigent Filipinos in vulnerable situations, the Philippine Red Cross has truly become the premiere humanitarian organization in the country.

“With the help of PCSO, our partner in uplifting the health condition of the Filipino, mara­ming salamat po and more power,” said by de Villa.

Chairman Pinili said PCSO’s Medical Equipment Donation Program is to effectively implement the Universal Health Care Coverage Program of President Duterte by improving the facilities and equipment of government and private hospitals in order to deliver affordable healthcare services to the Filipino people, particularly the less fortunate members of the society.

GM Balutan added that with affordable healthcare services, more Filipinos can access the needed medical and healthcare services under the Duterte administration.

Like all the other charity programs of PCSO, the funds for the Medical Equipment Donation Program is derived from the revenues generated from all the gaming products of PCSO namely, Lotto, Lotto Express (Keno), Sweepstakes and Small Town Lottery (STL).

With the public’s continued and strong support for the gaming products of PCSO more funds will be generated to support the various charity programs of the agency, resulting to more Filipinos benefiting from President Duterte’s Universal Health Care Coverage Program.

LEILA VALENCIA