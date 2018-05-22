PCSO donates P1M for deserving military personnel children’s education

An organization composed of wives of officers and enlisted personnel of the Philippine Army has been supporting the education of deserving students since its inception two years ago.

Founded by Jean Jocelyn Maria Año, Herminia Bongolan and other officers’ wives, the Philippine Army Officers’ Ladies Club Inc. (PAOLCI) came up with the resolution to provide assistance covering allowances and other expenses (not tuition fee) of qualified children of officers and enlisted personnel of the military branch of the Armed Forces.

According to PAOLCI Educational Assistance Program (PAEAP) coordinator Maria Dorotea Lorenzo, they initially had a total of 16 children subsidized by the program, but now has 20 children in the 11th grade (until graduation) from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“We were lucky that Mrs. Mercedes Zobel [de Ayala]helped the organization by pledging to support 10 students last year which boosted our chances in supporting 10 more thru pledges and donations of private, public and business individuals,” Lorenzo said.

During its second year celebration earlier this month held at the Ricarte Hall of the Philippine Army Officer’s Clubhouse, PAOLCI officers reported the organization’s accomplishment the previous year and discussed future plans including solicitation of funding for the program for this year and the years ahead.

Among the special guests were Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan and Department of Interior Local Government (DILG) officer-in-charge Eduardo Año, Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Robert Arevalo and Brig. Gen. Danilo Chad Isleta.

GM Balutan showed support for the brave men and women who defend the country by donating P1 million to PAEAP.

“Tayong mga sundalo ang tanging pangarap ay mapatapos ang ating mga anak sa pag-aaral. Pagdating ng pahinga o break saan mang giyera eh tatawagan natin ang ating mga maybahay at kakamustahin ang mga anak at lagay ng pag-aaral. Dama ko ang hirap ng isang sundalo kaya naman nandito ako na kumakatawan sa PCSO upang tulungan ang napakagandang programa na ito,” GM Balutan expressed.

As the event progressed, Balutan formally signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) which signifies PCSO’s support to PAEAP in the amount of P1 million which incidentally is the largest amount donated ever to the organization.

“Now, there is a chance to help more students [sons and daughters of active army officials and enlisted personnel],” said Lorenzo with a big smile.

JUSTIN SANTOS/PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS