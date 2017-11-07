Wednesday, November 8, 2017
    PCSO donates P20M for medical equipment to PNP General Hospital

    Lifestyle

    PCSO donated more than P20 million for the purchase of medical equipment for the PNP General Hospital (PNPGH).

    Chairman Corpuz and GM Balutan receive memento from PNP Chief Bato dela Rosa in recognition and appreciation of PCSO’s unceasing support and assistance to the PNP

    The MOA on PCSO’s donation of P21,060,000 to PNP was signed on October 9 at the National Headquarters-PNP Building, in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

    Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz (center) and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa (second from right) sign the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on the financial assistance of PCSO to PNP for the PNP General Hospital medical equipment. Together with them are PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan (second from left), PCSO Charity Assistance Department Manager Rubin Magno (far left) and PNP Director for Health Services PC/Supt. Edward Carranza (extreme right)

    The PNP chief thanked PCSO for the amount as it would greatly improve the health services of the PNPGH. He assured the two PCSO executives of the strict enforcement of the law against illegal gambling. He likewise affirmed the full support of the PNP on PCSO’s battle in opposition to illegal numbers game in the country such as jueteng.

    PCSO Chairman Corpuz, GM Balutan and PNP Chief dela Rosa exchange acknowledgment after the MOA signing

    Chairman Corpuz in turn extended his sincerest appreciation to the PNP for the efforts to eradicate illegal gambling in the country. GM Balutan, on the other hand, said that PCSO understands the utmost need of law enforcers of a dependable health care and services that the PNPGH should provide.

    BY JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY EDWIN LOVINO

