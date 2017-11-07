PCSO donates P20M for medical equipment to PNP General Hospital

PCSO donated more than P20 million for the purchase of medical equipment for the PNP General Hospital (PNPGH).

The MOA on PCSO’s donation of P21,060,000 to PNP was signed on October 9 at the National Headquarters-PNP Building, in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The PNP chief thanked PCSO for the amount as it would greatly improve the health services of the PNPGH. He assured the two PCSO executives of the strict enforcement of the law against illegal gambling. He likewise affirmed the full support of the PNP on PCSO’s battle in opposition to illegal numbers game in the country such as jueteng.

Chairman Corpuz in turn extended his sincerest appreciation to the PNP for the efforts to eradicate illegal gambling in the country. GM Balutan, on the other hand, said that PCSO understands the utmost need of law enforcers of a dependable health care and services that the PNPGH should provide.

BY JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY EDWIN LOVINO