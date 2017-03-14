PCSO donates six ambulance units in Davao

BY ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA AND PHOTOS BY EUGENIO DARCY GERONIMO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office headed by Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz travelled all the way to Davao City to turn over six ambulance units to its recipients in the provinces of Davao del Norte and Davao del Sur.



The turnover ceremony was held at the People’s Park in Davao City on February 24. Present to witness the event were Department of Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial, PCSO Director Marlon Balite, Assistant General Manager for Administrative Sector Julieta Aseo, Assets and Supply Management Department Manager Reena Yumina Yason-San Agustin and Mindanao Department Manager Gloria Ybañez.

During the short program, Davao City Health Officer Josephine Villafuerte delivered the opening remarks. Short messages from Chairman Corpuz and Davao City Assistant Administrator Dwight Domingo in behalf of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte followed.

The ambulance units were given to Panabo City and Municipality of Sto. Tomas in Davao Del Norte, Paquibato District Hospital, The Dr. Gerry Cunanan Mindanao Heart Fd., Inc, Bureau of Fire Protection, Regional Office 11, and Marilog Safe Birthing Home in Davao City. They were represented by their mayors, municipal and city health officers, president, regional director and chief of hospital.

PCSO’s Ambulance Donation program has gone a long way, but PCSO will not stop until all local government units, government hospitals, municipal health offices, and other health institutions/facilities especially those from poverty-stricken areas nationwide are equipped with ambulance that will serve as an emergency transport of patients in their areas.