PCSO earnings hit P20-B mark in April – Balutan

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) earned P20.8 billion from lotto, Small Town Lottery (STL), and other products in the first four months of the year, 29.30 percent higher than the collection in the same period last year, General Manager Alexander Balutan said on Wednesday.

“Our STL earnings are unprecedented for a total of P7.8 billion from January to April with an increase of 101 percent from the same period last year. Of course, Lotto including Digit Games are still at the forefront with P10 billion and Keno at P1.8 billion. The Instant Sweepstakes also rose to P727 million,” Balutan said.

Although Lotto and digit games earned P10 billion in four months, its sales decreased by 5.08 percent compared with the same period last year; while Keno increased at 12.48 percent.

For the month of April, Lotto earned P2.3 billion, a 0.22 percent increase from the same period last year, he said.

“’Yung lotto games kasi are jackpot-driven sales. Ina-associate kasi natin ‘yan sa jackpot prize natin. Kapag mataas ang jackpot natin, malaki din ‘yung nagiging sales. Tapos meron din tayong three days na walang sales nu’ng Holy Week kaya apektado talaga ang lotto sales (Lotto games are jackpot-driven. We associate that with our jackpot prize. If the prize is big, sales are high. We had no sales for three days during Holy Week so our earnings was affected),” Balutan explained.

STL earnings hit P1.9 billion in April, just a tad lower than the figure in March.

“From 84, we now have 81 STL operators. We terminated three Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) recently due to repeated violations of the STL-Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) especially various cases of under-remittance of the Presumptive Monthly Retail Receipt (PMRR),” Balutan said. “We will not hesitate to terminate them.”

Balutan earlier warned that STL revenues would slow down because some AACs were sanctioned or terminated.

“STL operators are now learning to grasp the rudiments of gaming. While we understand that majority of them are new to gaming, they should pay the correct PMRR. Let us continue supporting President Rodrigo Duterte’s all-out war against gambling. For our part, we will strengthen our IRR to completely eradicate jueteng, masiao, swertres, peryahan ng bayan, and all forms of illegal gambling,” Balutan said.