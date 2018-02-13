PCSO employees’ arrest stops assistance in CamSur

THE processing of financial assistance to medical patients has stopped following the alleged arbitrary arrest and detention last week of the two personnel of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) branch in Pili, Camarines Sur.

“Two of the key personnel in our branch who sign important documents in the daily processing of financial assistance to indigents were in detention after local police arrested them an illegal raid Thursday against our draw court of the Small Town Lottery [STL]. I am appealing to the police to release our personnel,” said Alexander Balutan, PCSO general manager.

Balutan said they are verifying reports that the raid was prompted by a Naga City radio station interview with PCSO Director Sandra Cam about the termination of Evenchance Gaming Corp.’s authority to play the STL because of its violations of the STL Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

He said the PCSO-Camarines Sur branch has a daily medical allocation of P400,000 under its flagship project, the Individual Medical Assistance Program.

“The branch is averaging at least 22 clients daily, most of them indigents seeking financial and medical assistance. Our processing of financial assistance is temporarily stopped until our personnel are released from jail,” he said.

PCSO had donated 34 ambulances to different local government units in the province.

In a letter dated February 5, 2018, the PCSO board resolved to cancel the authorization of Evenchance to play the STL and indicated that the agency sought the assistance of the PNP to conduct an investigation into the allegations of Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte against the franchisee.

Evenchance’s violations of STL-IRR include accepting bets from minors, non-wearing of STL uniform and identification cards, and using tickets not prescribed by the PCSO. It also failed to reach the presumptive monthly retail receipt (PMRR) as committed to in its application.

But Balutan stressed that given the termination letter, Evenchance was given five days upon receipt to file a motion for reconsideration, however, the police still conducted the raid.

Under the STL-IRR, PCSO branch offices shall supervise the operations and ensure compliance with the IRR, especially the conduct of draws.

“Apart from disrespecting the five-day grace period to file for a motion for reconsideration, the police action is reckless and has caused the disruption of our daily operation in the province,” Balutan said.