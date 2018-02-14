PCSO employees deserved P6M Christmas party – Balutan

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Alexander Balutan on Tuesday maintained that employees of the charity agency deserved the P6-million Christmas party prepared for them last year.

Balutan said the expenditure was justified because employees worked hard to help the agency earn P1.87 billion in sales for the Small Town Lottery (STL).

“The employees worked hard for this. Besides, our employees are also poor. They also have a right to enjoy sumptuous meals and an air-conditioned room,” Balutan said. “Considering the situation, I would say the amount is appropriate. It was a morale booster for the employees.”

Balutan said the budget for the Christmas party was approved by the PCSO Board of Directors.

But Rep. Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur said spending P6 million for a party has too much.

“Do you really need a party costing that much? Can’t you consider austerity? If you want to commend your employees, then why not give them the money instead?” Pimentel said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier defended the PCSO over the controversial party, saying the employees deserved it for doing their jobs well.

The President’s pronouncement prompted House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez, who filed the resolution seeking to probe the supposed lavish Christmas party, to urge PCSO Board Member Sandra Cam and Balutan to settle their differences.

“Your work will be hampered if you are not on the same page. If you can’t work on your disagreement, someone has to go,” Suarez said.

It was Cam who cried foul over the PCSO’s P6 million Christmas party.

“I respect the statement of the President, but I have a marching order from the President that I cannot relay to everybody. I will continue to be a fiscalizer. I will be watchful of the actions of the PCSO officials,” Cam said.

Cam grabbed headlines in March 2017 when she berated a Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) employee who refused to let her in to the VIP lounge.

Access to NAIA’s VIP lounge comes with a P1,120 price tag, but the fee is waived for government officials. The NAIA employee asked for Cam’s government ID, but she could not produce one. Cam also refused to pay the VIP lounge fee. She warned the employee that she will be a member of the Cabinet and that she has the ears of President Duterte’s aide, Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go.