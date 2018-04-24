PCSO extends help to Filipino hemophiliacs

Eldie Llamas was only a 19-year-old mother in 1998 when she first encountered for herself the biggest challenge of her life, a rare inheritable condition that afflicted her father and an uncle.

Doctors diagnosed her son Christian, then only six months old, to be one of about 1,500 Filipinos afflicted with hemophilia, an incurable blood condition that requires meticulous care and lifelong medical attention.

“Ang hirap tanggapin nung una [It was hard to accept at first],” said Eldie, who had hoped that, like her siblings, she would not be a carrier of the hemophilia gene that caused her father’s death.

But it turned out that the Pampanga native was a carrier and passed on the gene to two other sons. Her fourth child, a girl, has not displayed symptoms of the condition.

An illness of royals

According to the Hemophilia Association of the Philippines for Love and Service Foundation Inc. (HAPLOS), hemophilia afflicts mostly males, but females are known to be carriers of the gene, like the 19th century British Queen Victoria, who passed the gene to many royal houses of Europe.

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) said hemophiliacs are prone to bleeding and bleed longer than normal because of the lack of proteins –called factors – that cause blood to clot. Thus, infusions are essential to prevent spontaneous bleeding.

“Nakapanghihina ng loob sa tuwing nakikita ko silang nahihirapan [It’s depressing when I see them suffer],” said Eldie, whose three sons have hemophilia A.

According to HAPLOS, people with hemophilia A do not have enough factor VIII in their blood which has to be infused. Those with the less common hemophilia B, on the other hand, do not have enough factor IX which also has to be infused.

The inability of the blood to clot usually affects internal organs and causes great pain in joints and muscles. Even the slightest injury can become life-threatening if not properly treated, said Reynaldo Sarmenta of HAPLOS.

A monarch’s fortune

But unlike Queen Victoria who had a team of medical professionals around her hemophiliac son 24/7, Eldie and her husband Orlando do not have royal treasures and have had to borrow heavily over the years to raise a fortune for their children’s medical needs.

There are times when they bleed twice a week, so the three boys have to get an infusion of Factor VIII also called antihemophilic factor which costs P4,800 per vial. That amounts to around P192,000 a week for maintenance alone.

If they bleed spontaneously, the younger boys, Miguel, 9 and Matthew, 5, each need at least two vials every 12 hours, or eight vials a day. The older Christian will need six vials every 12 hours, or 12 vials a day. If they all bleed at the same time, that amounts to P96,000 a day.

‘Blood mommies’

So Eldie rushed to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office when she learned in 2016 that the agency extends help to hemophiliacs. She also met up with other “blood mommies” who also have to deal with hemophilia.

The blood mommies meet up at the PCSO every month to compare notes on medical incidents that happened to their children over the past weeks and get financial aid from the agency.

“Thankful po talaga ako sa PCSO kasi binigyan kami ng pag-asa. Nadudugtungan ang buhay ng mga anak ko dahil sa tulong na ipinagkakaloob nila sa amin [I am really thankful to the PCSO for giving us hope. They have extended the lives of my children because of the help they have given us],” said Eldie, who has to travel from Pampanga to Quezon City every month to get their aid.

“I understand that hemophilia treatment is costly, so we at PCSO will work out to give them the assistance that they need for their treatment,” PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said.

The pain remains

“We are thankful to PCSO over these past many years for giving financial support to our patients. We rely on the support of PCSO as cost of factor replacement products are not affordable and very costly,” Sarmenta said, adding that hemophiliacs can also lead productive lives.

Christian, for example, is now a handsome 21-year-old who has found a job to help his parents although the painful reality of hemophilia remains. Eldie can only suffer in silence when he moans in pain, “why did it have to be me?”

Sarmenta said that while the PCSO has done much for sufferers of the disorder, the country’s healthcare system is still way behind that of other countries.

“We hope that PCSO and HAPLOS can come up with a cooperative agreement for coordination with regards to PCSO assistance to persons with hemophilia in the Philippines,” Sarmenta said.

BY LIZ LAGNITON