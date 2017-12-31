PCSO gives more aid to typhoon victims

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has stepped up its financial assistance to typhoon victims as it is poised to release an additional P5.4 million to affected local government units (LGUs).

This was on top of the P10 million the charity agency released earlier to the victims of typhoon “Urduja.”

Alexander Balutan and Jose George Corpuz, PCSO general manager and chairman, respectively, said the P5.4 million will be released for the victims of typhoon “Vinta” that lashed Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan),Regions 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12, Autonomous Region in Mulim Mindanao; CARAGA, Agusan Norte and del Sur, Surigao Norte and del Norte and Dinagat Islands, Davao City, Davao Del Norte Province, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental Province, Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley.

Balutan said the board will also release P3 million more in financial assistance for the typhoon victims. The amount was saved from the approved Christmas celebration budget of the 1,580 PCSO employees that became a subject of controversy after newly appointed PCSO Director Sandra Cam used this in her media blitz to malign the PCSO leadership.

“The financial assistance will be turned over to the officials of the local government units concerned for the purchase of blankets, mats, mosquito nets, hygiene kits, food packs, rice, canned goods, kitchen utensils, clothes, emergency first aid kits and drinking water,” Balutan said.

“The additional P5.4 million shall be turned over to the concerned LGUs, to be coursed through the (PCSO) branch office with jurisdiction over the aforementioned provinces, which shall also be responsible for ensuring that the concerned beneficiary-LGUs shall comply with all obligations, including liquidation f the financial assistance granted,” Balutan said.

Davao City will receive P2.5 million; Davao del Norte, P1 million; Tagum City, P500,000; Davao Occidental, P200,000; Davao Oriental, P600,000; and Compostela Valley, P600,000.