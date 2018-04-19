PCSO gives hope to baby needing heart surgery

What would have been just an ordinary day for Aries and Shilet Cabildo, parents of 18-month-old baby Usher, who is suffereing from a congenital heart disease, turned out to be extra special as their prayers were answered.

They had lined up at the Nueva Ecija High School gym in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, to receive their free medicines from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s medical and dental mission and did not know that PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan was present at the outreach program of PCSO and the Nueva Ecija High School Class of 1977 Alumni Association Inc.

The Cabildos had been worrying for months about how they could find the means for their son’s heart surgery.

Usher is suffering from tetralogy of fallot, a congenital heart disorder.

Balutan, a former battle-tested Marine general in Mindanao, was busy supervising PCSO and medical personnel when he noticed the young couple carrying their baby.

He called them and asked about the child and the Cabildos told him about Usher’s impending surgery.

“We hope Usher can be with us for a longer time,” Aries said.

“We are still fighting a war but no longer in Mindanao, we are fighting for charity now. We will do all we can to help your child by maximizing financial assistance for surgery up to his recovery,” Balutan said.

The couple was overjoyed and couldn’t thank Balutan enough for the unexpected blessing.

Jose Bernardo Gochoco, PCSO medical services department manager, said the agency usually gives a maximum of P100,000 financial assistance to a patient with heart cases but that would still vary depending on the case rate and patient’s classification.

“That is really the objective of the PCSO medical missions to find patients we can help beyond giving one-day medical services and one-time free medicines,” according to the doctor.

The charity mission dubbed as “PCSO Partner Tayo” aims to provide free health care, medical consultation, dental extraction, eye examination, circumcision and medicines to Cabanatuan City residents.

There were 254 medical and 15 dental consultations that day.

The PCSO conducts regular medical and dental missions in depressed communities in Metro Manila (NCR or National Capital Region) and nearby provinces including provision of free medicines for those who have less or no access to health services offered by the local government.