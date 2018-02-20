PCSO gives orthopedic shoes to exemplar PWD

Joselito Quihilag of Barangay Dela Paz, Biñan, Laguna was born with deformed hands and feet due to his mother’s unhealthy pregnancy.

Despite his being a Person With Disability (PWD), Quihilag lived a normal life – he attended school reaching up to high school, got married and blessed with twin children. Because of his condition, it became his advocacy to help PWDs like himself so as not to be burden to society.

As he grew older, he felt the hardship of his situation as no pair of shoes can fit him so he can do better with his walking. In October, he thought of asking assistance from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for a pair of orthopedic shoes. His wish was granted and he now walks with ease.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako ng marami sa PCSO dahil sa tulong na ibinigay nila at ngayon ay maginhawa ko nang nagagawa ang aking adbokasya. Mahaba na ang nilakbay ng aking mga paa, pero naniniwala akong ngayon na may orthopedic shoes na ako na galing sa PCSO ay mas mahaba pa anng lakad ng buhay na aking mararanasam,” Quihilag expresses.

Mathew Mervin Arzola, barangay captain of Dela Paz, proudly enjoined, “Masipag yan si Joselito, kung kailangan pa nga na puntahan niya sa bahay ang mga PWD ng aming barangay ay ginagawa niya para sa proyektong nakalaan para sa kanila. Natutuwa kami at napagkalooban siya ng PCSO ng orthopedic shoes para naman maginhawa ang pakiramdam niya sa paglalakad.”

Because of the orthopedic shoes from PCSO, Quihilag now finds it easier to pursue his projects for his fellow PWDs in the barangay.

JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY ERICSON DELOS REYES